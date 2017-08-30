Kaitlin Cody

Connect with Kaitlin:

Moving back to the Midwest is coming home for Kaitlin. She grew up in a Detroit suburb, and is excited to be able to forecast for the strong seasons of the north again. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology, and a minor in Math.

As a first job out of college, Kaitlin moved to Bristol, Tenn. to work for WCYB. This is where she met her husband Grady. She had a great time forecasting for the topography of the Appalachian Mountains. While in Bristol, she covered everything from flooding to ice storms.

Charlotte, NC was her next home, at WCCB. She is a morning person, and had fun waking viewers up on the show Rising Monday through Friday. North Carolina had the Appalachian Mountains too, but coastal weather was added. Kaitlin covered Hurricane Matthew in Myrtle Beach and was able to do daily forecasts for the North and South Carolina coasts.

As there was some ice and snow storms in the south, Kaitlin is excited to forecast for Chicago winters! She says working in Chicago has been a dream of hers since high school, and feels very blessed to have this opportunity.

Nature and animals have Kaitlin's heart... also her husband Grady and their two dogs Luke and Charley.