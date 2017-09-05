Dakarai Turner

Connect with Dakarai:

Starting at Fox 32, for Dakarai, was more of a return.

He interned at the station in 2013 as a student at DePaul University, and is excited to now be back, working with some of the same people he studied as a student.

Dakarai comes to Fox 32 after working at WMAR-TV, the ABC affiliate in Baltimore, Maryland where he was nominated for an Emmy for his coverage of the Baltimore uprising after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. While there, Dakarai covered much of the fallout, including the trials of the six officers charged in relation to Gray’s death. Dakarai also covered the 2016 presidential race, interviewing Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, while covering many breaking news stories, including a horrible crash between a school bus and commuter bus that killed six people.

Before moving to Baltimore, Dakarai worked at WLTX-TV, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina where he covered many stories important to that community including politics, education, crime and government. He covered, extensively, the exoneration hearings for George Stinney, Jr., a black teenager executed in the Jim Crow south, and was the only reporter to interview his living sister, a key witness in his exoneration.

Dakarai also interned at WMAQ-TV in Chicago where he was given his first introduction to television news.

