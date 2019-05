Connect with Roseanne:

Roseanne Tellez has been an anchor and reporter in the Chicago television market for almost 25 years.

She spent the past 15 years as a reporter and morning news anchor for WBBM CBS 2 Chicago, and the previous 14 years in various roles at Tribune’s WGN-TV, serving as anchor from 1995-2004.

Prior to that, Tellez was a general assignment reporter at WTLV-TV in Jacksonville, Florida.

She began her career in broadcasting as an anchor and general assignment reporter at KQTV in St. Joseph, Missouri.

A graduate of the University of Southern California, Tellez holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.