<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422862715" data-article-version="1.0">Back to 90210 LA Trip Sweepstakes Rules</h1> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> f=$("#social-share-422862715");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422862715-423409423"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422862715-423409423" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/12/BH90210_1565636643433_7587862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 02:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422862715" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><u>Who Can Enter</u></p> <p>1. Entrants must be legal residents of IL, IN, & WI who are 18 years of age or older and have lawful access to the method(s) of entry set forth in these rules.</p> <p>2. Employees of Fox Television Stations LLC., owner of television station WFLD-TV and WPWR-TV ("Sponsor"), Fox Broadcasting Company (“Prize Provider”), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family and household members of each are ineligible.</p> <p><u>How To Enter</u></p> <p>3. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The giveaway begins at 08:00 PM Wednesday, August 7 2019 and ends at 11:59pm on Tuesday, August 27 2019, local time.</p> <p>4. To enter, watch “BH 90210” on FOX 32 Chicago at 8:00PM local time on Wednesday August 7, 2019, Wednesday August 14, 2019, and Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Watch for the code word during the episode, then go to Fox 32 Chicago’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/fox32chicago, click on the “BH 90210” contest tab on the top left portion of the screen, and follow all instructions in the contest section to complete the online entry. Only entrants who provide all three winning codes will be eligible for the sweepstakes drawing. In the event of breaking news, technical difficulties or other pre-emptions or interruptions, that day’s winning word will be published on the FOX32 Chicago Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/fox32chicago. One entry per valid e-mail address for the duration of the contest period.</p> <p>5. Sponsor is not responsible for error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operations or transmission, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to or alterations of entry materials, or technical, network, telephone equipment, electronic, computer, hardware, or software malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of or failure to receive entry, winner(s) or other giveaway information by Sponsor or entrants for any reason whatsoever. Sponsor is also not responsible for any injury or damage to any entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in the giveaway or for entries that are late, misdirected or incomplete. All entry materials may be maintained as part of WFLD's giveaway records. <strong>CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATIONS OF THE GIVEAWAY IS A VIOLATION OF THE CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the giveaway if it becomes technically or otherwise corrupted.</strong></p> <p>6. The winner will be chosen at random from among correct entries on Wednesday August 28 2019.</p> <p><u>The Prize</u></p> <p>7. There will be one (1) Prize (“Prize”) awarded. Prize winner (“Winner”) will receive a three (3) day, two (2) night trip for Winner and up to one (1) guest (“Guest”) to Los Angeles, CA. Prize will include round trip coach class air transportation for Winner and up to one (1) Guest from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home (as determined by Prize Provider in their sole discretion) to Los Angeles’ LAX International Airport; two (2) nights deluxe hotel accommodation (one room, double occupancy room and tax only, as determined by Prize Provider in their sole discretion), and ground transportation to and from airport and hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Travel and accommodation booking will be handled by Prize Provider. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize package is $3,000.<br /> All persons traveling on the trip must be 18 years of age or older. Winner is responsible for all travel-related expenses not expressly stated in the prize description, including, without limitation, meals, beverages, gratuities, phone calls, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, insurance, unspecified ground transportation, air travel taxes and and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, security charges and surcharges. Winner may be required to submit a credit card to the hotel at the time of check-in to cover incidentals.</p> <p>If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner only and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stopovers are not permitted. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted, after confirmation, of any redemption. Winner must be at least eighteen (18) years of age in order to check into the on-site hotel. Specific travel dates and arrangements are subject to air travel, holiday, blackout dates, and other prize and travel restrictions. ARV of Prize may vary depending on the points of departure, ground transportation, and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. The trip must be taken by December 31st, 2019 or Prize will be forfeited. Reservations are subject to availability. Trip must be booked at least sixty (60) days prior to intended departure date. Travel dates are subject to Prize Provider and Sponsor approval.</p> <p>8. Winner will be notified by email or phone call on or about Wednesday August 28 2019. Winner will be required to complete, sign and return a Certification of Eligibility and Release and a W-9 federal tax form and claim the prize in a manner determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion within 3 days of the date of notification or they will be disqualified. Winner’s guest will be required to complete, sign and return a Guest Release. If a winner cannot be reached, or if a winner does not return the signed and completed Certification of Eligibility and Release and W-9 federal tax form, and claim the prize within the designated time period, the Sponsor will select an alternate Winner if, in the Sponsor's reasonable discretion time permits.</p> <p>9. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by the winner. Winner cannot assign or transfer prize. Sponsor and/or Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason.</p> <p>10. Winner is responsible for all local, county, state, and federal taxes on prizes based on the value of the prizes set forth in these rules.<br /> 11. Only one prize will be awarded per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered.</p> <p><u>Odds of Winning Miscellaneous</u></p> <p>12. Odds of winning depend on the number of correct entries received.</p> <p>13. Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use winners' names, hometowns, likenesses, and photographs for broadcast, online posting, and/or any in any other media, including for advertising and publicity purposes, without additional compensation.</p> <p>14. These giveaway rules are available at www.fox32chicago.com, and Monday through Friday during normal business hours at WFLD-TV, Fox 32 Chicago, 205 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601, through Friday, September 27 2019.</p> <p>15. For a list of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope after Wednesday August 28 2019 to WFLD-TV, Fox 32 Chicago, 205 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601.</p> <p>16. This giveaway is subject to all applicable laws and regulations and is void where prohibited or restricted by law, including without limitation, in jurisdictions requiring registration, filing, trust account, or posting of a bond, or any other requirements or disclosures that are not expressly satisfied by these rules. Sponsor is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, offering, or administration of the giveaway, or in the announcement of the prize. In the event of a dispute over who submitted a particular entry, Sponsor will determine the entrant's identity or select an alternate winner, in its sole discretion.</p> <p>17. By entering, participants represent that they are eligible, and agree (a) to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges, (b) to release Sponsor, Prize Provider, and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize, and (c) to Sponsor’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/" target="_blank"><strong>fox32chicago.com</strong></a></p> <p>18. This giveaway is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by or associated with Facebook. Entry information is provided to Sponsor, not to Facebook. Kelly now owes $200K in unpaid rent, damages to Chicago studio, new lawsuit claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/-empire-shooting-scene-where-jussie-smollett-claimed-hate-crime-attack-occurred" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/1123_1565749266810_7591397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/1123_1565749266810_7591397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/1123_1565749266810_7591397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/1123_1565749266810_7591397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/1123_1565749266810_7591397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Empire' shooting scene where Jussie Smollett claimed hate crime attack occurred</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/badges-of-3-fallen-chicago-police-officers-placed-on-display-at-police-headquarters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/2412r_1565749041969_7591392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/2412r_1565749041969_7591392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/2412r_1565749041969_7591392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/2412r_1565749041969_7591392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/2412r_1565749041969_7591392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Badges of 3 fallen Chicago police officers placed on display at police headquarters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-arrested-after-high-speed-chase-ends-on-near-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/321123_1565748324080_7591292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/321123_1565748324080_7591292_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/321123_1565748324080_7591292_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/321123_1565748324080_7591292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/13/321123_1565748324080_7591292_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 teens charged with murder after attempted car theft led to fatal shooting of 14-year-old</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chocolate-shop-sells-out-of-sweets-after-offering-deal-to-anyone-who-burns-confederate-flag" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/13/getty_chocolateconfederateflag_081319_1565741590499_7590997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/13/getty_chocolateconfederateflag_081319_1565741590499_7590997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/13/getty_chocolateconfederateflag_081319_1565741590499_7590997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/13/getty_chocolateconfederateflag_081319_1565741590499_7590997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/13/getty_chocolateconfederateflag_081319_1565741590499_7590997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;piece&#x20;of&#x20;hazelnut&#x20;chocolate&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chocolate shop sells out of sweets after offering deal to anyone who burns Confederate flag</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 