Charlie Sheen tweets for God to 'take' Trump next

- Charlie Sheen is facing a lot of heat for a tweet he wrote Wednesday night where he asked God to take President-elect Donald Trump next.

His tweet, which was seemingly in response to the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds said, "Dear God; Trump next, please!"

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

🖕🏾



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

The Twitterverse immediately slammed Sheen for his tweet, calling the actor a "scumbag" and a "useless cockroach."

Sheen has yet to respond to the backlash. His tweet is pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.

@HollandTaylor @charliesheen wishing his death? really? how low can you people be? — Lenya (@lenyanw) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul. — Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016

.@charliesheen through your ridiculous decisions and horrendous choices, everyday Americans prayed for you. You just lost a lot of us. #Sick — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen Please never wish bad things to someone else because this can turn back to you and who you love. — Mrs. T. W. Miller🌼 (@IAmAphroditeOz) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen jeez, have some class. That's way out of line. — Guatón Dave (@AnalSystemist) December 29, 2016

