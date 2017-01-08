Caitlyn Jenner planning a comeback for 2017

(FoxNews.com) - Caitlyn Jenner is planning a big comeback for 2017.

The Olympic medal winner will pose for her first ever naked photo shoot reports Rob Shuter of naughtygossip.

“Cait wants to do something along the lines of what Kim did on the cover of Paper magazine. No one has worked harder than Cait to get the body she wants and, naturally, she wants to show it off,” a source revealed.

The reality star also wants to use the cover as a springboard to return to television after he E! show was cancelled.

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.