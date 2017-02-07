The Smithsonian Museum just hired a beer historian Entertainment The Smithsonian Museum just hired a beer historian For Theresa McCulla, after work drinks are so pedestrian.

The Harvard scholar has just been tapped to be the Smithsonian Museum of America History‘s official beer historian. Someone’s gotta remember what happened last night!

McCulla will conduct research and interviews to document how beer and brewing beer fits into the larger American experience.

“We feel strongly that the history of beer and brewing throughout American history serves as a lens to look at other issues,” McCulla said in statement. “If you look at beer, you can understand stories of immigration, transportation, changes to our technology, business, as well as consumer culture and how it intertwines with advertising.”

So pop open a can, you might just learn something!