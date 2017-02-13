Metallica to perform at Soldier Field this summer

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Metallica are hitting the road and will make a stop in Chicago this summer to promote their latest album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

The heavy metal rock outfit will bring their WorldWired tour to Soldier Field on June 18 with support from Avenged Sevenfold.

"It was one of the worst kept secrets in the touring world and now we’re here to finally make it official... yes, the WorldWired tour will be hitting the road in North America this summer for our first extended tour of the States and Canada since 2009," the band said in a statement on their website.

The band will play mostly football and baseball stadiums along with some festival dates during their 25-date North American tour.

WorldWired Tour 2017 hits North America! 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 Visit https://t.co/2j9SAspysI for details on how to get tickets: https://t.co/VJJj0PtHQJ pic.twitter.com/sgsCxI8Rbt — Metallica (@Metallica) February 13, 2017

Ticket presale for Metallica fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 14. Citi card members may purchased tickets beginning at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday also. Public onsale is Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For a complete list of presales, click here.

A choice of a standard physical-release or standard digital copy of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" will be included with every ticket that's purchased.

The tour kicks off on May 10 in Baltimore.

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium • †

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field • †

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium • †

May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB †

May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium †

May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium**

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium †

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High • †

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium • †

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome •

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium*** •

June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field •

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium • †

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium • †

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park • †

July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park • †

July 14 - Quebec City, QC – Festival D'Ete de Quebec***

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre • †

July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau • †

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl • ‡

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium • ‡

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park • ‡

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field • ‡

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place • ‡

August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium • ‡

** Rock On the Range is sold out.

*** Dallas will go on sale on February 18.

**** Quebec City will go on sale on March 9.

• Support from Avenged Sevenfold

† Support from Volbeat

‡ Support from Gojira

* Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums WITHIN 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.