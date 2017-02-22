Pope Francis says 'texting is the start of war' Entertainment Pope Francis says 'texting is the start of war' Your phone may be starting a holy war!

- Your phone may be starting a holy war!

Pope Francis is warning young people that if they text while at the dinner table they could be bringing on carnage.

“When we’re at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, it’s the start of war because there is no dialogue,” the pontiff said during a speech at the University of Rome.

And while scanning your Instagram feed at dinner may not cause actual bloodshed, it’s still pretty damn rude.

Luckily, The Holy Father also offered some tips to achieving peace in our continually busy lives.

“We need to lower the tone a bit, speak less and listen more. Dialogue, which brings hearts closer together [is] a medicine against violence.”

So text your friend “BRB” and talk to your family in real time, kids! Amen.