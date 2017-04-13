Roeper's Movie Reviews: 'Queen of the Desert', 'Colossal' Entertainment Roeper's Movie Reviews: 'Queen of the Desert', 'Colossal' This week, two Academy Award-winning actresses star in two movies that couldn't possibly be more different.

Let’s start with the more conventional fare.

In "Queen of the Desert," Nicole Kidman plays Gertrude Bell, one of the most amazing and fascinating pioneers of the early 20th century.

Some call her the female Lawrence of Arabia. Bell was an author, an explorer, an archaeologist, and an operative for the British government in the Middle East in World War I.

James Franco, Damian Lewis and even “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson have supporting roles.

This is a beautifully filmed but deadly dull, cliché-riddled, plodding biopic. We never get a real sense of the indelible impact Bell had on history.



SKIP IT!

Our next movie sounds is so crazy it sounds like an "SNL" skit.

Anne Hathaway stars in "Colossal," a mash-up of a romantic comedy and a monster movie!

Hathaway is spectacular as Gloria, a hot mess who returns home after flaming out in New York City. She re-connects with an old friend played by Jason Sudeikis.

Just when you think this is a nice little indie hipster movie, a giant, Godzilla-like creature appears in South Korea. And get this, Gloria seems to be controlling the monster's movements!

This is a bold and original work that becomes a metaphor for a woman's fight against abuse and addiction. It's a real trip but it's kind of great.

Step out of your comfort zone and SEE IT!