Roeper's Movie Reviews: 'Fate of the Furious', 'Outcasts'

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - It's been 16 years and a couple of billion dollars since the original "Fast and Furious" movie.

Now comes "The Fate of the Furious," and it's the biggest, loudest, craziest, and one of the dumbest entries in the franchise.

Vin Diesel grunts his way through the role of Dom, while Dwayne Johnson is so pumped as Hobbs you expect his skin to explode.

Charlize Theron adds some class to the proceedings as a Bond-like cyber-villain who co-opts Dom into betraying his racing family and working for her.

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has a few funny moments, and Jason Statham gets to showcase a rare comedic side.

We know these movies are live-action cartoons, but even within that context, "The Fate of the Furious" is so ridiculous, so repetitive, and so, so stupid, your brain will get a flat tire. And it clocks in at a bloated two hours and 16 minutes.

This is going to be a huge hit, but trust me, you can skip it and wait for home video.

Also opening Friday is "The Outcasts."

This is a "Mean Girls" knockoff starring Victoria Justice and a few other marginally recognizable former teen stars.

This movie is so forgettable I almost started forgetting about it as I was reviewing it.

It's harmless and it has a nice message about tolerance and acceptance, but there is absolutely no reason for you to invest your time and energy on this mediocrity.

SKIP IT!