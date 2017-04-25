Pro-tips from Adrien Broner Entertainment Pro-tips from Adrien Broner Pro Tip: If you're a wanted woman or man, don't drive around in an SUV with bullet holes.

Adrien Broner had an OVI warrant for his arrest. Yep, OVI as in Operating Vehicle Intoxicated.

Adrien was driving from Ohio to Kentucky and was pulled over at 1 am. Apparently, a man had followed him out of a Cincinnati Bar and opened fire. No one was hurt, minus the car. However, if you’re driving a car decorated in bullet hotels, the cops are probably going to pull you over.

The shooter is still a mystery, but as for Broner? He’s no longer a wanted man because he has been arrested.