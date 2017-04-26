Chicago artist Lili K featured on 'Empire': 'It's been an awesome experience'

FOX 32 NEWS - 'Empire' is a show all about family and music, and it's shot here in Chicago. Because of that, some lucky local artists are getting seen on a national scale.

One of them is Lili K - a singer known around Chicago for her performances at festivals and popular venues. And though she has found much success performing in venues around Chicago and has an album out - Empire, she says, is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s been an awesome experience,” Lili K said.

Milwaukee born and educated, she studied at Columbia here in Chicago and stayed. After school, she worked with then up and coming jazz artists and chances the Rapper.

If you want to see her, Lili K is at Soho House from 6 to 9 pm every Tuesday and it's free.