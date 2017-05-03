2017 Taste of Chicago music line-up revealed

CHICAGO (AP) -- Singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at this year's Taste of Chicago as part of a line-up that also includes a variety of rock, Latin, country and R&B acts.

The city of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced the full schedule on Tuesday for the annual event, which runs July 5-9 in Grant Park.

Cara's hits include "Scars to Your Beautiful" and "How Far I'll Go," a song written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Disney movie "Moana." The multi-platinum artist will perform in the Petrillo Music Shell on July 5.

The city previously announced performances by rockers Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, alternative country's Waco Brothers, The O'Jays and others.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the Petrillo Music Shell seating area.

