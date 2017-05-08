The secret to Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn's relationship Entertainment The secret to Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn's relationship Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for 34 years, but have never married.

While the pair first got together during the filming of their movie Swing Shift in 1983, this week they revealed the secret to their relationship.

“I think that sex is very important in a relationship and a long-term relationship actually suffers because people aren’t playing together anymore,” the 71-year-old actress said at a screening of her new movie Snatched.

Kurt, 66, added: “At the end of the day, love conquers all and that’s all you can go with.”

Their chemistry was also clearly evident when they made their now classic 1987 romcom Overboard.

Maybe marriage really is just a piece of paper.