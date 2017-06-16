Roeper's Movie Reviews: 'All Eyez On Me', 'The Hero', 'Rough Night'

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - With each passing year, the legend of Tupac Shakur has grown -- but the challenge of making a movie about his life and his times and his tragic demise has become that much more difficult.

"All Eyez On Me" is a worthy tribute to a great artist that doesn't shy away from his imperfections. Demetrius Shipp Jr. does a remarkable job of capturing Tupac's brilliant poetry and his lasting influence--and his self-destructive failings.

In some ways "All Eyez On Me" is actually a very traditional biopic, telling the story of a groundbreaking musical genius who becomes his own worst enemy. SEE IT.

Also opening this weekend is "The Hero," with Sam Elliott playing a fictional version of himself: Lee Hayden, a deep-voiced, 70-something actor famous for a few movie roles and dozens of commercial voice-overs.

I loved Elliott's sly, understated, self-aware performance. The marvelous supporting cast includes Krysten Ritter as Lee's daughter, Laura Prepon as his much, MUCH younger love interest--and Nick Offerman, who squared off against Elliott in "Parks and Rec," as Lee's former TV co-star. SEE IT!

Finally, we have "Rough Night," with Scarlett Johansson as a Senate candidate and uptight bachelorette, and her best friends Jillian Bell, Kate McKinnon, Illana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz joining her for a wild weekend in Miami Beach.

"Rough Night" borrows from "Bridesmaids," "Bad Moms," "Very Bad Things," "Trainwreck" and "The Hangover," among other movies. Too bad all that petty theft didn't add up to comedic treasure. SKIP IT!

My verdicts for other movies opening this weekend: See It for the surprisingly entertaining "Cars 3," Skip It for the intriguing but condescending social satire "Beatriz at Dinner," and See It for the dark crime caper "Once Upon a Time in Venice" starring Bruce Willis.