Beyonce gives birth to baby boy & girl, but they're still hospitalized with undisclosed issues: TMZ

LOS ANGELES (Fox 32 News) - Singer Beyonce has given birth to a baby boy and girl, but undisclosed issues have kept them in the hospital for nearly a week, TMZ reported.

The twin babies were born Monday, TMZ reported.

The babies and mom are still at the hospital. It's not clear when they will be released.

TMZ reported that mom and children are going to be fine.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z waited weeks to confirm the birth of their daughter Blue Ivy, who is now five.