Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly reveal newborn twins' names

FOX 32 NEWS - After delivering twins last week, a baby girl and baby boy, Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to officially announce the names of their twins.

However, sources from Media Takeout claim the names are Shawn and Bea.

If the claims are true, they did not disappoint. It will seem as though Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, will be passing his name down to his son. And according to NameBerry.com, Shawn means “God is gracious”.

As for the twin sister, Bea stems from Beatrice, meaning “she who brings happiness”. It may not have a connection to Beyonce’s name, but still cute.

Although the names have not yet been confirmed, these names are a great reflection of mom and dad.

Jay-Z photo: Joella Marano / Flickr - Beyonce photo: martin / Flickr