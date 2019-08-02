< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox32chicago.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story421842904" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421842904" data-article-version="1.0">A$AP Rocky freed from jail, heading back to US as verdict looms</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/a-ap-rocky-to-be-freed-from-jail-as-judges-mulls-case-trump-tweets-rapper-is-on-his-way-home-" addthis:title="A$AP Rocky freed from jail, heading back to US as verdict looms"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421842904.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421842904");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421842904-421842468"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421842904-421842468" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/02/67923271_354061848848195_1588584931070574592_n_1564769432986_7568740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ASAP Rocky is seen wearing batik tshirt outside Loewe during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 on June 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Christian Vierig/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 01:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> They are accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30 outside a fast-food restaurant in central Stockholm.</p><p>The three suspects were seen hugging each other at the court after they learned they would be released as some of the public gathered inside the courthouse loudly cheered.</p><p>Mayers' mother, Renee Black, who was present throughout the court proceedings, was with her son when he was released. A private plane was waiting at the Stockholm Arlanda Airport to transport the suspects and Black back to the U.S. Friday evening, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.</p><p>Mayers shared an emotional post on Instagram after he was released, thanking his fans for their support during this "very difficult and humbling experience."</p><p>President Donald Trump, who had caused a stir in U.S.-Swedish diplomatic relations after publicly offering support to the Grammy-nominated recording artist, celebrated Mayers' release, tweeting , "It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1157345692517634049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 2, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven heard an appeal from Trump in July, but said he couldn't interfere in a legal case.</p><p>Robert O'Brien, a U.S. special presidential envoy sent to monitor the court proceedings, stressed that Washington was "grateful that I got to attend and observe the judicial process" in Sweden.</p><p>The case has also drawn the attention of celebrities, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Justin Bieber, and a social media campaign that was pressing for the rapper's release.</p><p>Mayers' release came after his three-day trial concluded Friday.</p><p>One of the witnesses to the assault revised her story from initial police reports, testifying that she didn't actually see Mayers hit Jafari with a bottle - a key issue the trial focused on. She and a friend, testifying anonymously at Stockholm District Court, both maintained their previous statements to police that they saw Mayers and his partners assaulting Jafari.</p><p>"Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives," the first woman told the court in Swedish. "He (Jafari) was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back."</p><p>The rapper pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial Tuesday, saying he acted in self-defense when Jafari and another man would not leave them alone. He had been behind bars since he was arrested on July 3.</p><p>Mayers' bodyguard, Timothy Leon Williams, also testified Friday, sharing a similar story to what the rapper told the courtroom when he took the stand earlier in the week.</p><p>Williams said he asked Jafari to "go away" when he approached the group a second time outside the restaurant.</p><p>"I knew something's not right about him. I'm noticing it because I'm a bodyguard," Williams said in English. "And now, I'm looking at him like, 'Yo, what's wrong with you?' All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Musician Elton John celebrated being sober for nearly 3 decades with a touching message on Instagram.</p><p>On Monday, the 72-year-old singer posted a picture of an Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin marking 29 years of sobriety.</p><p> </p> </div> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 10:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Musician Elton John celebrated being sober for nearly 3 decades with a touching message on Instagram.</p><p>On Monday, the 72-year-old singer posted a picture of an Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin marking 29 years of sobriety.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/fortnite-as-addicting-as-heroin-family-therapist-says" title="Fortnite as addicting as heroin, family therapist says" data-articleId="421124477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-fortnite-game_1564510411617_7559981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-fortnite-game_1564510411617_7559981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-fortnite-game_1564510411617_7559981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-fortnite-game_1564510411617_7559981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/30/GETTY-fortnite-game_1564510411617_7559981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man plays Fortnite game on smartphone. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fortnite as addicting as heroin, family therapist says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 01:16PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fortnite has taken the online gaming world by storm ever since its debut in 2017. While some parents have scolded their kids for playing it incessantly, one family therapist says it might go beyond just a game.</p><p>Kathryn Smerling, a family therapist who holds a Ph.D. from Fordham University, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings With Maria" that discussions of the game have started to enter into her family therapy sessions.</p><p>"It's a parental challenge, as there are many challenges, but this has really invaded the family system because it is so addictive," Smerling said. "It is likened to something like heroin."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/disney-world-guest-s-angry-rant-about-childless-millennials-goes-viral-you-made-my-son-cry-" title="Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials goes viral: 'You made my son cry!'" data-articleId="420965748" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Banning_millennials_from_Disney_0_7556172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Banning_millennials_from_Disney_0_7556172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Banning_millennials_from_Disney_0_7556172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Banning_millennials_from_Disney_0_7556172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/29/Banning_millennials_from_Disney_0_7556172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6:00 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials goes viral: 'You made my son cry!'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:53AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Geez, tell us how you really feel.</p><p>An anonymous mom’s rant about “childless” couples at Disney World — whom she claims to hate “with a BURNING PASSION” — is currently going viral on social media.</p><p>The woman’s diatribe, which was reportedly posted back in September, is now reaching an all-new audience thanks to Twitter user Bad Decision Fairy, who shared a screenshot of the mom’s angry tirade last week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 