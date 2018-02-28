Barbra Streisand admits to cloning her dog twice

- Barbra Streisand loved her first dog so much, she cloned two more!

In a recent interview with Variety, Streisand poses alongside her pups with the caption detailing their story.

“The two dogs in her arms, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, were cloned from her 14-year-old Coton de Tulear, Samantha, who died in 2017. Miss Fanny is distantly related. While Streisand was waiting for the clones, her breeder brought another dog, whose mother had been named Funny Girl. Streisand was smitten. She adopted the new dog and called her Miss Fanny, which is how Fanny Brice’s dresser refers to the character in the movie. A short time after, the clones arrived. Streisand dressed the two dogs in red and lavender to tell them apart, which is how they got their names — Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet.”

The interview also details how the dogs were cloned… kind of.

“Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett were cloned from cells taken from the mouth and stomach of her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha, who died in 2017.”

Would you clone your pet?