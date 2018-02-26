Binge-watching may be bad for your health

- Your streaming services may be looking out for you when they ask you “Are you still watching?”

A study at the University of Minnesota found that people who watch television very often are 1.7 times more likely to produce clots in their legs due to impaired circulation and prolonged sitting.

Sadly, you’re not off the hook if you hit the gym earlier in the day either! The study’s lead researcher, Dr. Yasuhiko Kubota said:

“Even individuals who regularly engage in physical activity should not ignore the potential harms of prolonged sedentary behaviors such as TV viewing.”

So much for Netflix and chill!