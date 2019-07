- Garth Brooks is coming to a Chicago dive bar near you.

The country music star has announced he will be performing at seven dive bars this summer as part of the "Dive Bar Tour."

On Twitter Monday night, he posted that he will be kicking off the tour by performing at "Joe's On Weed Street" near Goose Island on Monday, July 15.

This is going to be AWESOME!! I'm playing @JoesOnWeedSt in Chicago!!! BIG thanks country radio for announcing and handling tickets! Hey, @JimmyKimmel I think you should DIVE in on this! Want to help me kickoff the #DiveBarTour July 15 in Chicago? love you pal, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 8, 2019