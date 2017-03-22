Hidden Valley Ranch now offering cascading dressing fountain

(FoxNews.com) - When it comes to ranch dressing, too much is never enough. Or at least that’s what the folks at Hidden Valley Ranch seem to believe, since they’re now offering ranch fans a geyser filled with the creamy dressing.

The Hidden Valley Ranch Fountain, now on sale at FlavourGallery.com, is a four-tiered ranch-dispensing appliance for use at birthdays, social gatherings and weddings.

"In the past, we’ve had requests from people throwing milestone birthday parties, even brides-to-be, for ranch fountains,” a spokesperson for Hidden Valley Ranch told Today. “They would present the fountain alongside crudité and their favorite finger foods.”

Per its official product description, the Hidden Valley Ranch Fountain is capable of cascading two gallons of ranch dressing at a time. By default, the unit also features separate motor and heat switches — meaning that the dressing could technically be served hot — but a spokesperson for the product tells Fox News that she “doesn’t recommend using it with the ranch.”

Read the full story on FoxNews.com.