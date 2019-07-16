< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Legendary Chicago DJ and actress LaDonna Tittle discusses role in "The Chi" Posted Jul 16 2019 08:56PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 09:52PM CDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 10:24PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418564193-418579190" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418564193" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - A Chicago actress is making a name for herself on the ShowTime series "The Chi." But before she became the feisty grandmother figure, LaDonna Tittle was making history in the city.</p><p>In a FOX 32 special report, we learn about the woman, the legend and her future.</p><p>She is the shotgun-toting grandma from the ShowTime series “The Chi.” But Tittle is also a Chicago radio legend, known as "Tittle in the Middle.”</p><p>She was one of the queens of black radio during the 70's and 80's at multiple radio stations working with the likes of Herb Kent and Tom Joyner.</p><p>We sat down with her at her favorite Chinese restaurant “House of Bing” -- a South Side institution for 30 years.</p><p>FOX 32 asked Tittle how she feels “The Chi” portrays the violence we are dealing with now in Chicago.</p><p>"I think they portray it very well without being too over the top. It shows how one person getting shot,” she said. “This one murder had this ripple effect and it affected everybody’s lives.”</p><p>"Ms. Ethel" is just one of a long list of accomplishments that has made Tittle famous and earned her numerous awards. But as a DJ, she's also credited with boosting the careers of many big name performers.</p><p>"I get a lot of credit for making hits. I got a few platinum and gold records on my wall. Of course I didn't get a penny for them, they all went to the artist,” she said. “I get credit for the Cha-Cha Slide.”</p><p>As if being a radio legend and actress wasn't enough, she's also got her own cooking show on can TV Chicago that she produces, host and writes herself, called “Cookin’ Wit’ Tittle.”</p><p>So what's next for Tittle? Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/cpd%20cfd%20charity%20game_1563332690927.jpg_7528321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>CPD and CFD play baseball for a good cause on South Side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/police-chase-the-checkered-flag-for-special-olympics-of-illinois" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/police%20special%20olympics%20illinois_1563332193871.jpg_7528308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police chase the checkered flag for Special Olympics of Illinois</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/legendary-chicago-dj-and-actress-ladonna-tittle-discusses-role-in-the-chi-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/ladonna%20tittle_1563332083695.jpg_7528303_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Legendary Chicago DJ and actress LaDonna Tittle discusses role in "The Chi"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/chicagoans-rally-against-puerto-rico-governor-after-lewd-text-messages" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/2FF123FADB1649C98AC3FBA42361D449_1563331486435_7528293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/2FF123FADB1649C98AC3FBA42361D449_1563331486435_7528293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/2FF123FADB1649C98AC3FBA42361D449_1563331486435_7528293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/2FF123FADB1649C98AC3FBA42361D449_1563331486435_7528293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/2FF123FADB1649C98AC3FBA42361D449_1563331486435_7528293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chicagoans rally against Puerto Rico governor after lewd text messages</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/mayor-lightfoot-not-happy-with-chicago-violence-police-are-losing-the-streets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/08/lightfoot%20johnson%20chicago_1562639469676.jpg_7491784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Mayor Lightfoot not happy with Chicago violence: Police "are losing the streets" 