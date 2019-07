- A Chicago actress is making a name for herself on the ShowTime series "The Chi." But before she became the feisty grandmother figure, LaDonna Tittle was making history in the city.

In a FOX 32 special report, we learn about the woman, the legend and her future.

She is the shotgun-toting grandma from the ShowTime series “The Chi.” But Tittle is also a Chicago radio legend, known as "Tittle in the Middle.”

She was one of the queens of black radio during the 70's and 80's at multiple radio stations working with the likes of Herb Kent and Tom Joyner.

We sat down with her at her favorite Chinese restaurant “House of Bing” -- a South Side institution for 30 years.

FOX 32 asked Tittle how she feels “The Chi” portrays the violence we are dealing with now in Chicago.

"I think they portray it very well without being too over the top. It shows how one person getting shot,” she said. “This one murder had this ripple effect and it affected everybody’s lives.”

"Ms. Ethel" is just one of a long list of accomplishments that has made Tittle famous and earned her numerous awards. But as a DJ, she's also credited with boosting the careers of many big name performers.

"I get a lot of credit for making hits. I got a few platinum and gold records on my wall. Of course I didn't get a penny for them, they all went to the artist,” she said. “I get credit for the Cha-Cha Slide.”

As if being a radio legend and actress wasn't enough, she's also got her own cooking show on can TV Chicago that she produces, host and writes herself, called “Cookin’ Wit’ Tittle.”

So what's next for Tittle? You're about to see her on the new Comedy Central show “South Side.” She doesn't plan on stopping working and says she says she suffers from a disease called contagious enthusiasm which is what keeps her going.