- The critically acclaimed films “Forrest Gump” and “Saving Private Ryan,” both starring Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, will return to more than 600 theaters across the nation this June in celebration of notable anniversaries.

On June 2 and 5, “Saving Private Ryan” will play in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, while “Forrest Gump” will play on June 23 and 25 to commemorate the film's 25th anniversary this year, according to Fathom Events, which has collaborated with Paramount Pictures to put on the showings.

"These two films not only demonstrate why Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood history, they are both among the most acclaimed and most popular movies of the 1990s," Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, said in a release from the cinema events company.

"On the big screen, both 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Forrest Gump' are incredible experiences and strengthen our robust line-up of classic film presentations for the year."

“Forrest Gump,” the top-grossing film of 1994, portrays one man's unique view of the most memorable events of the 20th century, the release said. Hanks' character recounts his life story to various people who sit next to him on the famous bench. Hanks won an Academy Award for best actor for his role, while the film also won best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay, best film editing and best visual effects.

“Saving Private Ryan” is considered one of the greatest WWII films for its “astonishingly realistic recreation” of the the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944, the release said. The movie was also the highest-grossing film of 1998.

Movie-goers can find a theater showing the films by entering a zip code on Fathom Events' website. For “Forrest Gump,” viewers can search for the nearest theater here, and for “Saving Private Ryan,” you can find a theater here.

Tickets are available now at the Fathom Events website or at the box office of participating theaters, which in the Chicago region include the AMC River East 21, Cinemark at Seven Bridges, Addison 21, Lansing 8, and Regal Webster Place 11.

“Forrest Gump” will also be available in a newly remastered two-disc Blu-ray on May 7 and is available on 4K Ultra HD and digital.

"Saving Private Ryan" is available on 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray combo pack and digital.