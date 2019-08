Universal Pictures has decided not to release a film in which a dozen "deplorables" wake up in the woods and find they are being hunted for sport by rich liberals.

"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement Saturday. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."

The movie had been expected to be releaesd on Sept. 27.

The studio's old website for the movie, https://www.universalpictures.com/movies/the-hunt, now goes to a 404 Page Not Found message.