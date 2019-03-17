< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423195957" data-article-version="1.0">Studio cancels 'The Hunt,' in which rich liberals hunt and kill 'deplorables'</h1>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:21PM CDT</span></p> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423195957-395391140" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a <p>Universal Pictures has decided not to release a film in which a dozen "deplorables" wake up in the woods and find they are being hunted for sport by rich liberals.</p><p>"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement Saturday. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."</p><p>The movie had been expected to be releaesd on Sept. 27.</p><p>The studio's old website for the movie, https://www.universalpictures.com/movies/the-hunt, now goes to a 404 Page Not Found message.</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:04PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have prompted executives at Universal to cancel the planned released of the film, "The Hunt,'" which had been scheduled for Sept. 27.</p><p>"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," the studio said in a statement posted on its website Saturday. "We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film."</p><p>The film, produced by Blumhouse Productions and co-starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, concerns 12 strangers who wake up in the woods and discover that they're being hunted for sport by rich liberal "elites."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/woody-harrelson-says-he-had-to-go-outside-and-burn-one-to-get-through-dinner-with-donald-trump" title="Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump" data-articleId="422855876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1163183372_1565272508796_7580993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1163183372_1565272508796_7580993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1163183372_1565272508796_7580993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1163183372_1565272508796_7580993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1163183372_1565272508796_7580993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GIFFONI VALLE PIANA, ITALY - JULY 20: Woody Harrelson attends Giffoni Film Festival 2019 on July 20, 2019 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D&#39;Alessandro/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woody Harrelson says he had to 'go outside and burn one' to get through dinner with Donald Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Joseph A. Wulfsohn, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>( FOX NEWS ) - Actor Woody Harrelson revealed in a recent interview that he had a "brutal" dinner with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump years ago, saying "It got so bad" that he had to "go outside" and smoke.</p><p>During an interview with Esquire magazine , Harrelson recalled a dinner his friend, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, had invited him to, where Ventura suspected that Trump was going to ask him to be his vice president in a 2004 campaign run.</p><p>“So, Jesse Ventura is a buddy of mine, and he called me up – and this is in, oh, 2002 – and said, ‘Donald Trump is going to try to convince me to be his running mate for the Democratic ticket in 2004. Will you be my date?’” Harrelson said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/actor-danny-trejo-helps-save-baby-trapped-in-vehicle-in-sylmar" title="Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar" data-articleId="422818632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:29AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar.</p><p>Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue.</p><p>Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cpd-officer-under-investigation-for-giving-hulk-hogan-a-ride-across-ohare-tarmaca-chicago-police-of"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/2132_1565458595621_7585723_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hulk Hogan"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CPD officer under investigation for giving Hulk Hogan a ride across O'Hare tarmac</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/flannery-fired-up-kinzinger-reverses-course-on-guns-blagojevich-backlash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_7585229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Flannery_Fired_Up__Kinzinger_reverses_co_0_20190810005430"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Flannery Fired Up: Kinzinger reverses course on guns; Blagojevich backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/soldier-slain-in-afghanistan-returned-home-to-chicago-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/09/Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_7585304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Soldier_slain_in_Afghanistan_returned_ho_0_20190810021221"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Soldier slain in Afghanistan returned home to Chicago</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/climate-change-will-make-food-scarce-expensive-and-low-in-nutritional-value-report-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/09/AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419_7585259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An aerial view over a chemically deforested area of the Amazon jungle caused by illegal mining activities, which have caused irreversible ecological damage to more than 11,000 hectares of forest and river basins. (CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP/Getty Images)" title="AmazonDeforestationFoodScarcty_Banner_Getty_1565400050419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change will make food scarce, expensive, and low in nutritional value, report says</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3703_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/manhunt-for-escaped-inmate-accused-of-murder" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/Curtis%20Watson%20escaped%20inmate_1565473524145.jpg_7585763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/Curtis%20Watson%20escaped%20inmate_1565473524145.jpg_7585763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/Curtis%20Watson%20escaped%20inmate_1565473524145.jpg_7585763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/Curtis%20Watson%20escaped%20inmate_1565473524145.jpg_7585763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/Curtis%20Watson%20escaped%20inmate_1565473524145.jpg_7585763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Curtis&#x20;Watson&#x20;escaped&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;prison&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Manhunt for escaped inmate accused of murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/studio-cancels-the-hunt-in-which-rich-liberals-hunt-and-kill-deplorables-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/17/GETTY_guns_031719_1552838210997_6900961_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Barbour&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Studio cancels 'The Hunt,' in which rich liberals hunt and kill 'deplorables'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/universal-cancels-release-of-the-hunt-amid-recent-mass-shootings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/08/10/universal_1565470807690_7585828_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' amid recent mass shootings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/six-young-people-hospitalized-with-severe-vaping-related-breathing-problems" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/vaping_1486496703513_2722985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/vaping_1486496703513_2722985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/vaping_1486496703513_2722985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/vaping_1486496703513_2722985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/02/07/vaping_1486496703513_2722985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Lindsay&#x20;Fox&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Six young people hospitalized with severe vaping-related breathing problems</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national/man-who-was-worried-his-tattoos-might-bias-jury-found-guilty-of-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/William%20Bottoms%20killer_1565469760156.jpg_7585682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/William%20Bottoms%20killer_1565469760156.jpg_7585682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/William%20Bottoms%20killer_1565469760156.jpg_7585682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/William%20Bottoms%20killer_1565469760156.jpg_7585682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/10/William%20Bottoms%20killer_1565469760156.jpg_7585682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="William&#x20;Bottoms&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who was worried his tattoos might bias jury found guilty of murder</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0578_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0578"></span> <div 