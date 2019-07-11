< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story417685431" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417685431" data-article-version="1.0">Wicker Park musician KAINA channels cultural background to create unique sound</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-417685431" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Wicker Park musician KAINA channels cultural background to create unique sound&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/wicker-park-musician-kaina-channels-cultural-background-to-create-unique-sound" data-title="Wicker Park musician KAINA channels cultural background to create unique sound" addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/entertainment/wicker-park-musician-kaina-channels-cultural-background-to-create-unique-sound" addthis:title="Wicker Park musician KAINA channels cultural background to create unique sound"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - Our next Rising Star is one of the most sought out collaborators in the city and often name checked by her peers as an artist to watch.</p><p>And with a new album on the way, there's quite the buzz over KAINA.</p><p>Raised in Wicker Park to Venezuelan and Guatemalan parents, KAINA Castillo's home was filled with the sounds of her parents’ homeland while she simultaneously immersed herself in the R&B and hip-hop coming out of Chicago.</p><p>It was at local youth organizations such as the Happiness Club and Young Chicago Authors that KAINA began to develop her identity as an artist </p><p>"That was a major staple of my life especially because I didn't grow up with a bunch of family near. That became family and the thing that influenced me as a person,” she said.</p><p>It was while learning from her mentors at these organizations, along with watching other rising Chicago artists -- like “Kids These Days” and the “O'My's” -- that KAINA cultivated what would become the mantra of her career.</p><p>"Before anything I wanna make sure I’m a good person and that you're a good person and then we can collaborate,” she said. "I learned everything from them...and just watching them be good people."</p><p>And now that she has started to establish herself around Chicago, KAINA hopes to pass the lessons she has learned down to the younger artists across the city.</p><p>"I had to learn and it was hard and now that I've learned, I want their experience to be easier than mine was,” she said.</p><p>With the release of her new album on the horizon, KAINA flourishes with the help of another up and coming Chicago artist, Sen Morimoto, whom helped her with the production on her debut album and who also shares the first generation American experience.</p><p>"It’s really easy to work with somebody who's your best friend and knows how your brain works,” said Morimoto.</p><p>"His life is similar to mine and we are both able to create from the same place,” she said.</p><p>And the one impression KAINA hopes her new music leaves her fans with is a simple one.</p><p>"I just hope that people can find something in there that <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/family-medical-treatments-stopped-for-willy-wonka-actress-denise-nickerson-after-medical-emergency" title="'Willy Wonka' actress Denise Nickerson dies at 62: family" data-articleId="417497751" > <h4>'Willy Wonka' actress Denise Nickerson dies at 62: family</h4> (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <p>FOX NEWS - Denise Nickerson, who starred as the gum-snapping Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," has died at 62 after being taken off life support Tuesday, her family said.</p><p>"She's gone," was the message in a Facebook post early Thursday by her son Josh and his wife, Jasmine.</p><p>Nickerson suffered a "major medical emergency" at home Monday that caused her to be admitted to a Colorado hospital's intensive care unit. Nickerson had suffered a severe stroke in June 2018.</p> <h4>'Good Burger' pop-up diner officially opens</h4> <p>A pop-up diner modeled after popular 90s show "Good Burger" opened its doors in West Hollywood Wednesday. </p><p>"Welcome to Good Burger, Home of the good burger, may I take your order?", fans of the show may remember. It's a slogan that was coined by actor Kel Mitchell when the show aired. </p><p>The show starred Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who is currently a cast member of "Saturday Night Live." The show was so popular, it turned into a movie and hit theatres in 1997. </p> It's a slogan that was coined by actor Kel Mitchell when the show aired. </p><p>The show starred Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, who is currently a cast member of "Saturday Night Live." <h4>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h4> <p>LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.</p><p>Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. No cause of death was given.</p><p>Torn was a free-spirited Texan who overcame his quirky name to become a distinguished actor who won an Emmy late in his career for his comedy turn on TV's "The Larry Sanders Show."</p> </ul> </div> </section> (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Emmy-winning actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Award-winning television, film and theater actor Rip Torn has died at the age of 88, according to his publicist.</p><p>Publicist Rick Miramontez says Torn died Tuesday afternoon at his home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page by his side. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> Authorities are reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the area. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kris%20bryant_1562902837522.jpg_7517171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kris%20bryant_1562902837522.jpg_7517171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kris%20bryant_1562902837522.jpg_7517171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cubs' Kris Bryant hits home runs into Chicago River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/gator-notoriety-grows-as-it-manages-to-avoid-capture-in-chicago-lagoon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/10/1_1562811216746_7513459_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gator notoriety grows as it manages to avoid capture in Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/wicker-park-musician-kaina-channels-cultural-background-to-create-unique-sound" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kaina_1562901375120_7517160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kaina_1562901375120_7517160_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kaina_1562901375120_7517160_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kaina_1562901375120_7517160_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/11/kaina_1562901375120_7517160_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wicker Park musician KAINA channels cultural background to create unique sound</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/crime/r-kelly-arrested-in-chicago-on-federal-sex-trafficking-charges-reports-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/28/GETTY-R-Kelly%20_OP_1_CP__1561721027535.jpg_7453253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local/professor-speaks-well-of-man-convicted-in-chinese-scholar-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/07/03/brendt%20christensen_1499118116823_3687596_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 