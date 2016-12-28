What happens when you ‘Give Directly' to the poor Fox Content Hub What happens when you ‘Give Directly’ to the poor Givedirectly.org is a non-profit that allows donors to do exactly what the name suggests. You can send money directly to people living in extreme poverty. The no-strings-attached cash transfers are reshaping the way people give internationally- and transforming the recipients' lives.

The organization researches areas most in need in Kenya and Uganda. After verifying that they’re eligible, recipients enrolled in the program are sent $1,000 (or about one year's budget for a typical household) via an electronic payment system. Give Directly follows up to make sure that they received the funds and to answer any questions, but after that the recipients are free to use the money however they choose.

A new addition to their website, GDlive offers real, unedited profiles of people enrolled in the program. Donors can learn about their aspirations and follow them to stay updated on their progress.

Watch the video above to see what happens to cigarette and alcohol purchases when people in need receive cash.