To get away from an abusive husband, a woman and her 4 kids built their own house

A woman who claims she was married to an abusive husband built herself a new house from scratch by watching youtube videos.

Cara Brookins and her four kids, needed to get out of the situation they were in.

One day while driving past a house that had been wrecked in a tornado, Brookins had an idea. She told CBS News, “You don’t often get the opportunity to see the interior workings of a house, but looking at these 2x4s and these nails, it just looked so simple. I thought, ‘I could put this wall back up if I really tried. Maybe I should just start from scratch.’”

So she used every dollar she had and bought an acre of land and all the building supplies they would need.

Brookins advice for any women dealing with domestic abuse:

“Forget everything you’ve been told about taking baby steps. Everybody says, ‘If you just take a small step every day, it will get better.’ In my experience, though, it doesn’t. You have to make a big leap.”

She leapt alright. It took her and her kids 9 months to build their 2-story, 5 bedroom house, but they did it, together.

Cara has written a memoir about it called, “Rise: How a House Built a Family”.

Her website describes the book, “If you were inspired by Wild and Eat, Pray, Love, you’ll love this extraordinary true story of a woman taking the greatest risk of her life in order to heal from the unthinkable.”