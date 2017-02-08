Flight attendant saves girl from sex trafficker Fox Content Hub Flight attendant saves girl from sex trafficker Good instincts and swift action made flight attendant Shelia Frederick a hero.

Good instincts and swift action made flight attendant Shelia Frederick a hero.

On a flight from Seattle to San Francisco, Frederick noticed a 14-year-old girl who quote "looked like she had been through pure hell,” according to a report from the BBC.

She was traveling with an older, well dressed man, who became defensive when the Alaska Airlines flight attendant started asking questions.

The man’s response set off alarm bells with Frederick, so she found a moment to whisper to the girl to go to the bathroom.

Frederick left a note on the mirror and the girl wrote that she needed help. When the plane landed, police were waiting to rescue the girl and arrest her sex trafficker.

Sex and the Flight Attendant

Sheila Frederick, 49, was working on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San... https://t.co/hoA9Y2GjYf — Naomi T. Drake (@iMoanMinistries) February 6, 2017

This took place in 2011, but it was first reported this week to get the word out about Airline Ambassadors, a charity that helps combat human trafficking, which has jumped 35.7 percent in the US since 2016.

Because of Sheila, that once 14-year old girl, has now made it all the way to college. And she still keeps in touch with Frederick, the flight attendant who cared enough to save her life.