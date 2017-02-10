The secret to a happy marriage-- that you don't want to hear

Getting along with your in-laws is the key to a happy marriage.

Do you want a great relationship with your spouse? Of course you do. New research says that begins with a great relationship with your in-laws.

According to a University of Michigan study published in the journal Family Process, relationships with the in-laws, “may be a source of support in a marriage, but conflict may lead to chronic stress and negative emotions.”

The study looked at interviews from 132 middle-aged couples. Researchers also found it’s more important for men to have a positive relationship with the in-laws, since women tend to be closer to their parents.   

These findings are similar to a 2013 poll from Co-operative Legal Services that says 1 in 10 divorces were because of the in-laws.

Bottom line here:  you should really find it in your heart to love your spouse’s parents, or at least use this knowledge to fake it ‘til you make it!

