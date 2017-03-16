Man's love letter proposal was 3 years in the making Fox Content Hub Man’s love letter proposal was 3 years in the making How long does it take to plan the average wedding proposal? Candice Catherine's now-husband Timothy took three years because he started laying the groundwork a week after they started dating.

How long does it take to plan the average wedding proposal? Candice Catherine’s now-husband Timothy took three years because he started laying the groundwork a week after they started dating.

During those years, Timothy sent 14 love letters.

Each note started with a capital letter and when Candice lined the papers up in chronological order, they spelled “Will You Marry Me.”

Candice told The Daily Mail, ”I found rose petals and candles everywhere – my heart skipped a beat and I knew it was coming. He sat me down in the living room with all the letters that he had written to me on the table. We read them out one by one reliving the memories of our dating years. After we read all of them he then carefully arranged the letters and asked me to look at them.”

A coded marriage proposal? That’s hard to beat. Fellows, if you might propose someday, you can go ahead and set the wheels in motion right now.