Teen wins lottery, gives it to parents Fox Content Hub Teen wins lottery, gives it to parents Parents, when the last time your kids did something really nice?

One Michigan teenager just won $500,000 on an instant lottery game and he’s giving most of it away -- to his parents.

This incredible 19-year-old wishes to remain anonymous, but he told lottery officials: "My parents have done so much for my sister and me. Helping them takes a big weight off of their shoulders and mine."

Of course, the generous young man is keeping $5,000 for himself, which he’s planning to invest. These are really mature decisions for anyone who’s just won half a million dollars, let alone someone fresh out of high school.

It sounds like his parents are truly the lucky ones. Not because they’re getting the winnings, but because they’ve got a really great kid.