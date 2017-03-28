Wall Street's Fearless Girl statue to stay put for now Fox Content Hub Wall Street’s Fearless Girl statue to stay put for now Hopefully Wall Street's Fearless Girl is comfortable, because she's not going anywhere soon. According to the mayor she's staying for another year.

The Fearless Girl was installed on the eve of International Women’s Day by State Street Global Advisors to send a message about gender diversity, especially in high-ranking positions. The city initially issued a week-long permit for the statue, but that approval was then extended to a month.

But this week Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office announced the statue of a ponytailed girl staring down Wall Street’s Charging Bull will remain at her current perch until February of 2018.

DeBlasio said: “In her short time here, the Fearless Girl has fueled powerful conversations about women in leadership and inspired so many. Now, she’ll be asserting herself and affirming her strength even after her temporary permit expires — a fitting path for a girl who refuses to quit.”

You know what that means, Wall Street Bull. You have a full year to try to become more intimidating...cause Fearless Girl doesn’t look too impressed.