Irate Starbucks customer apologizes with $50 tip

If you're a coffee barista, getting yelled at by some customers comes with the territory. After all, most people haven't had their coffee yet. But most irate customers don't usually return with a heartfelt card stuffed with cash.

Andrew Richardon, 20, of Bishop, Calif., was working the Starbucks drive-thru window recently when a woman named Debbie pulled up. At first their conversation was pleasant, but then Andrew told Debbie the shop was out of drink holders.

Debbie was frustrated.

Then she asked if Andrew could take some trash sitting in her car. Andrew informed Debbie that was against California health violations. So a more frustrated Debbie drove away, and Andrew quickly forgot about the situation.

But the next day Debbie came back with this card Andrew posted on Reddit. It says in part,

“You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future. You should be commended. Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru :))”

Andrew was touched saying, “Without the money, this was one of the most beautiful and heartfelt things I have ever read. It absolutely made my day when I read it.”

This is one instance where being nice eventually paid off.