For 14 years, the ‘grammar vigilante' has been correcting signs in his hometown

For 14 years, a self-professed grammar vigilante has been correcting errors on signs in Bristol, England.

He goes out at night with a ladder and a special tool he designed that he calls an “apostrophiser.” He told the BBC, “This is a device that enables you to plant an apostrophe quite high up and get over any obstacles.”

The first sign he corrected was in 2003. “It was a council sign – Mondays to Fridays – and had these ridiculous apostrophes. I was able to scratch those off.”

Among the signs he’s fixed was a sign for “Amy’s Nail’s” which he called “gross”. “It was so loud and in your face. I just couldn’t abide it. It grates.”

He also fixed the sign for “Cambridge Motor’s”, and was even thanked by the owners after pointing it out.

Now, Twitter users, in a plea for help, are sending him pictures of more bad signs.

@BBC_HaveYourSay This sign in my town used to make me itch. Is the Grammar Vigilante recruiting? pic.twitter.com/q8ECssDjW3 — Katy Bovaird (@KatyBovaird) April 3, 2017

The BBC asked him if he thinks what he is doing is illegal.

"People might say what I am doing is wrong, but it is more of a crime to have the apostrophes wrong in the first place."

Its like he’s a hero. Sorry! IT’S like he’s a hero.