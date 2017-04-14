LeBron James announces a special public school to make sure no kids get left behind Fox Content Hub LeBron James announces a special public school to make sure no kids get left behind LeBron James just announced he's creating a new public school in his hometown for at-risk kids.

LeBron was raised by a single mom and he knows how important it is for young kids to get proper guidance.

At a school event, James spoke of his mom and his mentors. “Even though I was underprivileged, they would not let me get off course. A lot of the kids I see today in the community and all over the world are not lucky enough to have the same mentors and the same people around that can help their dreams become reality.”

LeBron says that this is his legacy, not basketball.

💪💪💪 is all I can say!! 6 yrs in the making & it's only the start. THIS is my legacy!! #ipsakron #StriveForGreatness🚀 https://t.co/E1GjrZgdkD — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 11, 2017

In 2015, he created 1,100 full scholarships to the University of Akron for teens who completed his “I Promise” program.

The LeBron James Family Foundation will open the “I Promise” school in the fall of 2018.

The school will open with 3rd and 4th grade classes, and it will educate kids 1st through 8th grade by 2022.

LeBron James is already a lock for the Hall of Fame, now it looks like he’s a lock in our hearts too.