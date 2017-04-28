Johnny Debt, sorry, Johnny Depp has spent all of his $650 million in lifetime earnings Fox Content Hub Johnny Debt, sorry, Johnny Depp has spent all of his $650 million in lifetime earnings Imagine making $650 million and then spending all of it. Well, that's apparently what Johnny Depp has done.

In January, he realized he was broke and sued his managers claiming they owe him $25 million. The Management Group has filed a counter suit claiming Depp, in fact, owes them millions.

His financial advisors said that Depp paid $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. Depp said that that story was false, he paid closer to $5 million.

He doesn’t like being judged on his spending habits. "If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it’s my thing".

So, just how bad is Johnny Depp with money?

Depp paid $30,000 a month to have wine delivered to his island in the Bahamas. He spends $10 million a year on full-time security, he owns 14 homes, 45 luxury cars and 200 works of art by artists such as Andy Warhol and Basquiat.

It sounds like if he could manage to just get by on say, 9 houses, he’d have enough money to live, but hey, we also have a much smaller wine budget.