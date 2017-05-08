United Arab Emirates to tow iceberg to Middle East for drinking water Fox Content Hub United Arab Emirates to tow iceberg to Middle East for drinking water The United Arab Emirates is a country with tons of oil and tons of money, but no water. So faced with a severe drought for the next 25 years, the UAE plans to get an iceberg from Antarctica and tow it home by boat.

Government officials believe it will take one year to tow the giant iceberg

5,500 miles to Fujairah. Once it arrives, they would mine the iceberg for its fresh water.

According to the UAE’s National Advisor Bureau, an average iceberg contains more than 20 billion gallons of water. One iceberg could provide enough fresh water for one million people.

Government official Abdullah Mohammad Sulaiman Al Shehi said, “This is the purest water in the world. It could also be good for tourism and the weather.”

They’re hoping the cool air coming off the iceberg will create a microclimate that causes rain storms in the region. They’re also hoping this boosts tourism, with people traveling to see the iceberg sitting offshore.