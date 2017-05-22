Storm chaser's ‘whirlwind' marriage proposal pic goes viral

AUSTIN, Tx. -

Alex Bartholomew is a storm chaser from Texas. So when he decided to pop the question to his girlfriend Brittany, there was only one way he knew how: In front of a tornado.

Needless to say this Facebook post went viral.

Alex says:  

“Wow what a day. 2 (maybe 3 tornadoes), great storms and most importantly she said YES! I can't quite describe the feeling that has overcome me. Elated, ecstatic, overjoyed, just plain damn happy. I seriously couldn't ask for a better life and I can't wait to spend it with her by my side.”

Brittany was clearly blown away. Figuratively, of course. As far as the marriage proposal goes, she said yes.

