Woman loses 40 pounds to donate kidney to friend

Rebekah Ceidro was scrolling through her Facebook feed one day when she landed on a post by her friend Chris Moore.

He suffered from chronic kidney disease much of his life and was facing two options: dialysis or a kidney transplant.

Rebekah, 33, wanted to help when she found out they shared the same blood type, which meant a kidney donation was possible. The only obstacle, however, was Rebekah was too heavy to be a donor, according to her doctor.

Rebekah told Today, “My actual thought was, ‘I’m too fat to save my friend’s life.’ And that sucked, but that’s at least something you can change... I thought, ‘This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to start running and keep running until I can do a 5K every day.”

Fast forward to today and Rebekah has lost 40 pounds, she just finished the Pittsburgh Half Marathon, and in three-to-six months she’ll be saving her friend’s life with a kidney donation.