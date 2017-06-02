Fellow subway passengers throw graduation ceremony for delayed student

Graduation marks the beginning of a new journey. For one graduate, that journey began with a rocky start on the New York City subway.

Jerich Alcantara was already dressed in his cap and gown, and was set to make his commencement ceremony at Hunter College’s Brookdale campus to receive his degree from the Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing.

Unfortunately delays ended up taking almost three hours. As it became apparent that Jerich wouldn’t make it on time, his fellow passengers gathered and held a private ceremony instead.

Nadiya Afzal, a fellow passenger on the delayed E train, posted it to Facebook, and the video has gone viral.

One of Jerich’s friends even drew a fake diploma on his phone and presented it to him.

All the while Green Day’s “Good Riddance” (Time of Your Life) played as the soundtrack to the impromptu celebration.

According to New York Magazine, he eventually made it to campus, but it was too late.

But, as all graduates will learn, life is full of unpredictable moments. Judging by this one, it seems like Jerich is already on the right track.

Watch the video to see the great support from strangers.