America's Best Drivers report is out just in time for deadliest day of road travel

Allstate released its annual America’s Best Drivers Report.

The city with the safest drivers: Kansas City, Kansas. The drivers in KC averaged nearly 15 years between car insurance claims. Kansas City is followed by Brownsville, Texas and Madison, Wisconsin.

The city with the worst drivers was Boston, Massachusetts. Boston drivers averaged just 3.6 years between claims.

New York City gets an honorable mention for ranking at 27. The Big Apple is actually first when you compare population density with collision frequency.

But all of America should take note of this next fact. The Fourth of July is the deadliest day on the road for US drivers according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

So stay safe this 4th of July, no matter where you drive.