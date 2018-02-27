Famous people you didn't know were born on leap day

- Since 2018 isn’t divisible by four, that means it’s not a leap year. So, like most years, there won’t be a February 29th. Of course, some famous people were born on February 29th, too. Here’s who won’t be celebrating a birthday this year… at least not on the 29th:

Ja Rule might always be on time, but unfortunately his birthday only shows up once every four years. He’ll have his 11th birthday in two years.

Tony Robbins probably doesn’t need any help staying motivated, but his next birthday is a big one: 15.

Law and Order star Dennis Farina passed away in 2013 at age 69, just about a year after his 17th birthday.

And finally, soap opera star Antonio Sabato Jr. isn’t being dramatic if he tells you it’s almost never his birthday: he celebrated his 11th in 2016.

Even better news for these leap day babies? February 29th, 2020 is a Saturday, so they’ll have the day off to celebrate. Happy birthday to all these stars … in two years.