Ways to deal with your allergies

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - It's allergy season. Hooray, said no one ever.

Dr. Bradley Sabin of Northwestern Medicine in Chicago said he advocates three things to his allergy patients:

Allergy avoidance

Allergy medications

Allergy immunotherapy

"When you're outside, there's not much you can do to avoid allergies. But you can try to decrease the allergens in your house," Sabin said. "Keep windows closed. Change you clothing when you come inside. Hire out the yardwork."

If you must do the yardwork yourself, Dr. Sabin said he understands.

"We don't want you sitting inside on a beautiful day," Dr. Sabin said. "There are pollen masks."

When it comes to medications, Dr. Sabin said that many over-the-counter treatments can be effective. He recommends non-sedating antihistimines, and said that steroid nose sprays can be very effective with nasal congestion and post-nasal drip.

He recommends trying to start treatment before your symptoms start.

"You become more sensitive to the allergen as the season goes on," he said.