Doctor claims he transplanted rat's head; says human head transplants are next

CHINA (Fox 32 News) - A controversial doctor claims that he has successfully transplanted a rat's head, and now says he will attempt to transplant a human head by the end of the year.

Dr. Sergio Canavero and Xiaoping Ren attached the rat's head on a larger rat. In a paper published in CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics, they claim to have repeated the procedure on several other rats.

They said that most lived only about 36 hours.

Canavero has also claimed to have transplanted a head on to a monkey.

Canavero and Xiaoping said they plan to attempt a human head transplant by the end of the year. The donor will be Chinese, reported the Independent.