Burgers from popular chains sit for 30 months, don't get moldy

GREEN BAY (Fox 32 News) - More than two years ago, two middle school students from Wisconsin bought cheeseburgers and french fries to use in a science fair project.

They let the burgers and fries sit in glass jars in a room with a stable temperature.

And now Catherine Goffard and Ava Van Straten have won their science fair by showing that about 30 months later, only one of the cheeseburgers got slightly moldy, reports Green Bay TV station WBAY. The station did not report which one got moldy.

The cheeseburgers and fries came from Green Bay-area restaurants including Hardee's, Burger King, Wendy's, Culver's, Dairy Queen, and McDonald's.

For comparison's sake, the girls also made their own homemade burger and french fries and within a week, those homemade, fresh foods were moldy.