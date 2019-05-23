< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Aurora company recalls more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef over E. coli concerns Aurora company recalls more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef over E. coli concerns addthis:url="http://www.fox32chicago.com/health/aurora-company-recalls-more-than-62-000-pounds-of-raw-beef-over-e-coli-concerns" addthis:title="Aurora company recalls more than 62,000 pounds of raw beef over E. coli concerns"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408579885.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408579885");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408579885-408580899"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408579885-408580899" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/23/GETTY-ground-beef_1558625245724_7305744_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" Posted May 23 2019 10:21AM CDT
Updated May 23 2019 10:37AM CDT src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>E. coli outbreak sickens 196, hospitalizes 28</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/e-coli-outbreak-linked-to-ground-beef-spreads-to-10-states-sickens-156-cdc-reports"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/10/04/beef-recall-hamburger_1538702175876_6160381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef sickens 156</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FoxNews.com)</strong> - An Illinois company issued a recall for over 62,000 pounds of beef ahead of what’s largely considered the kick-off to grilling season over concerns about E. coli contamination. Aurora Packing Company, which shipped impacted products nationwide, said the recall is in response to random sample testing <a href="https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-057-2019-release" target="_blank"><strong>by the USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS)</strong></a>.</p> <p>The company said impacted products were packaged on April 19, 2019, and bear an establishment number of “EST. 788.”</p> <p>While the company said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions to recalled products, the recall comes amid an E. coli outbreak that has <a href="http://www.fox32chicago.com/health/e-coli-outbreak-in-10-states-sickens-196-people-hospitalizes-28-health-officials-say" target="_blank"><strong>now sickened nearly 200 people across 10 states</strong></a>. Of those sickened, 28 have been hospitalized, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linking the illness to ground beef from “many sources.”</p> <p>Consumers in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky have reported illnesses. Anyone concerned about illnesses is instructed to contact a health care provider.</p> <p>In addition to Aurora Packing Company, last month, Illinois-based Grant Park Packing recalled 53,200 pounds of raw ground beef products and Georgia-based Colorado Premium Foods pulled 113,424 pounds of the product.</p> <p>The FSIS urged consumers to discard impacted products and practice food safety, which includes preparing raw meat products safely and only eating products cooked to a temperature of 165 degrees F to ensure harmful bacteria has been killed.</p> <p>E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_Y1lKpKlUvqZl"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0422_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0422"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WFLD_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Health" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404053" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Health Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/face-mites-feast-on-skin-oils-mate-while-you-sleep" title="Face mites feast on skin oils, mate while you sleep" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/demodex-mites_1558539290813_7301925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/demodex-mites_1558539290813_7301925_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/demodex-mites_1558539290813_7301925_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/demodex-mites_1558539290813_7301925_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/22/demodex-mites_1558539290813_7301925_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Adult Demodex mite (left) and a close-up of the anterior end of the mite, showing the mouthparts and legs (right). (Dr. CSBR Prasad, Vindhya Clinic and Diagnostic Lab, India/CDC)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Face mites feast on skin oils, mate while you sleep</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:51AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Remember when a bug flying into your mouth was one of your greatest sleep fears? Science is here to up the ante. A new video released by Deep Look explores the microscopic face mites that burrow into your pores and feast on your natural oils, climbing out to mate while you’re asleep before laying more eggs inside your face.</p><p>The eight-legged Demodex mites are relatively harmless to most humans, and take up residency at the roots of facial hair follicles in both men and women, feasting on naturally produced sebum. They are most commonly found around the eyes, affecting the lids and lashes, according to HealthLine.</p><p>Humans aren’t born with the mites, but they are passed down from parents to babies, and there is no way to get rid of all of them, although you may not even want to.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local/many-in-beach-park-still-suffering-one-month-after-chemical-spill" title="Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/Many_in_Beach_Park_still_suffering_one_m_0_7300433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Many in Beach Park still suffering one month after chemical spill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Michele Fiore </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 10:01PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost a month after a chemical spill sent 40 people in the far north suburbs to the hospital, neighbors are still suffering from the effects.</p><p>Some are still sick and worried that their illnesses will lead to permanent disabilities. Others who escaped physical injury are wondering who is going to pay for all the damage to their trees and yards.</p><p>Ammonia fumes leaking out of a tank being hauled by a trailer on Green Bay Road left 28-year-old Juan Hernandez in critical condition April 25. About 40 people had to be hospitalized for trouble breathing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/marijuana-cbd-compound-effective-in-treating-heroin-addiction-study" title="Marijuana's CBD compound effective in treating heroin addiction, study finds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/cbd%20oil%20marijuana_1558486145742.jpg_7299940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/cbd%20oil%20marijuana_1558486145742.jpg_7299940_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/cbd%20oil%20marijuana_1558486145742.jpg_7299940_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/cbd%20oil%20marijuana_1558486145742.jpg_7299940_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/21/cbd%20oil%20marijuana_1558486145742.jpg_7299940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Marijuana's CBD compound effective in treating heroin addiction, study finds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 07:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new study has found that CBD products may help recovering heroin addicts.</p><p>Researchers took a closer look at 42 adult men and women who all had a history of heroin usage for over a decade. Half were given CBD products, daily, over the course of two weeks while the other half were given a placebo. The group who received CBD reported having reduce cravings for opioids and felt less anxiety when shown photos of drug use.</p><p>The well-known “high” from smoking or eating marijuana comes from THC. This is because THC is metabolized when it is exposed to heat and consumed by the body.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5750_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5750"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighter-assaulted-by-teen-harassing-elderly-couple"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936_7296594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="NYPD_TeensAssault_052119_1558438127936-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First arrest in teen group assault on firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-american-taliban-john-walker-lindh-released-after-17-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/23/T%20AMERICAN%20TALIBAN%202_00.00.00.29_1558614269175.png_7304868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, was set free early Thursday morning after nearly two decades in prison. 