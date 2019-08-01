< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article>
<section id="story421740400" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421740400" data-article-version="1.0">Chicago area teen battling cancer tests new wheelchair for freedom</h1>
</header>  addthis:title="Chicago area teen battling cancer tests new wheelchair for freedom"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421740400.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421740400");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_421740400_421753038_114350"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WFLD"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_421740400_421753038_114350";this.videosJson='[{"id":"421753038","video":"590651","title":"Chicago%20area%20teen%20battling%20cancer%20tests%20new%20wheelchair%20for%20freedom","caption":"It%20was%20an%20emotional%20moment%20Thursday%20at%20a%20rehab%20hospital%20in%20suburban%20Chicago%20where%20groundbreaking%20new%20technology%20helps%20a%2015-year-old%20cancer%20survivor%20guide%20his%20wheelchair%20using%20just%20his%20eye.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fmedia.fox32chicago.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F01%2FChicago_area_teen_battling_cancer_tests__0_7567387_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F01%2FChicago_area_teen_battling_cancer_tests_new_whee_590651_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659324399%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DiJF2Trg2OZqlRMQQQzsoCviX7Dc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fhealth%2Fchicago-area-teen-battling-cancer-tests-new-wheelchair-for-freedom"}},"createDate":"Aug 01 2019 10:26PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WFLD"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_421740400_421753038_114350",video:"590651",poster:"https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/Chicago_area_teen_battling_cancer_tests__0_7567387_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520was%2520an%2520emotional%2520moment%2520Thursday%2520at%2520a%2520rehab%2520hospital%2520in%2520suburban%2520Chicago%2520where%2520groundbreaking%2520new%2520technology%2520helps%2520a%252015-year-old%2520cancer%2520survivor%2520guide%2520his%2520wheelchair%2520using%2520just%2520his%2520eye.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wfld.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/01/Chicago_area_teen_battling_cancer_tests_new_whee_590651_1800.mp4?Expires=1659324399&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=iJF2Trg2OZqlRMQQQzsoCviX7Dc",eventLabel:"Chicago%20area%20teen%20battling%20cancer%20tests%20new%20wheelchair%20for%20freedom-421753038",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wfld/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox32chicago.com%2Fhealth%2Fchicago-area-teen-battling-cancer-tests-new-wheelchair-for-freedom"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By Dane Placko</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421740400-421754565" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/01/benny_1564716823268_7567704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421740400" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (Fox 32 News)</strong> - It was an emotional moment Thursday at a rehab hospital in suburban Chicago where groundbreaking new technology helps a 15-year-old cancer survivor guide his wheelchair using just his eye.</p><p>Benny Martinez, who has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research, is among the first in Illinois to try the new technology.</p><p>It could give the teen freedom to move that he has not had in a long time.</p><p>It was a big day for 15-year-old Benny of Park Ridge, who is testing a new hi-tech wheelchair system at Marionjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.</p><p>Three years ago, Benny was diagnosed with a brain tumor and following aggressive surgery and chemotherapy, he can now only move his eyes and parts of his face.</p><p>"He's inspired a lot of people. Everybody who meets him loves him,” said father Ed Martinez.</p><p>Using just his left eye, Benny looks at directional commands on a screen. The computer reads the angle of his pupil and then moves the wheelchair in that direction.</p><p>"This opens the door to allow him to independently move himself, so now he can explore his environment. He can interact as you saw with his dad. He can play. He can have fun,” said physical therapist Kathrina Prostka.</p><p>Benny has also raised nearly $300,000 for pediatric cancer through St. Baldrick’s – some of it in middle school before he was diagnosed.</p><p>"He raised close to two-thousand dollars. Shaved his head. Eleven days later we find out he has a tumor. Now we're fighting the fight,” Martinez said.</p><p>"It's definitely different from the way I usually drive in my wheelchair. But it's hard to focus on the arrow and watch where you are going. That is only my opinion of course,” Benny said through his computer.</p><p>"He's an amazing person. And he has great dreams and aspirations of what he wants to do. And hopefully this wheelchair will help him to achieve that. More Health Stories src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wfld/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Pig_ear_pet_treats_may_be_contaminated_w_0_7566436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Pig_ear_pet_treats_may_be_contaminated_w_0_7566436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Pig_ear_pet_treats_may_be_contaminated_w_0_7566436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Pig_ear_pet_treats_may_be_contaminated_w_0_7566436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/01/Pig_ear_pet_treats_may_be_contaminated_w_0_7566436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a warning after some pig ear pet treats were found to be contaminated with salmonella." /> </div> FDA urges consumers not to purchase or feed any pig ear treats to pets over salmonella concerns

By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Aug 01 2019 02:33PM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 05:41PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration is urging consumers not to purchase pig ear pet treats or feed them to animals over growing salmonella contamination concerns.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working together with state agencies to investigate 127 human cases of salmonellosis related to multiple types of Salmonella, which they suspect may be linked to pig ear pet treats.

Two companies that distribute pig ear treats have already issued recalls. Lennox Iternational Inc. issued a voluntary recall of its Natural Pig ears, and Pet Supplies Plus issued a recall of bulk pig ears after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found the presence of Salmonella in tested samples. ear treats have already issued recalls. Woman wakes from coma with legs, arms partially amputated

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Posted Aug 01 2019 06:46AM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 02:14PM CDT

A woman who spent 80 days hospitalized after she became infected with a bacteria common in dog saliva that lead to a severe illness, coma and amputations, was on the long road to recovery.

In May, Marie Trainer of Stark County, Ohio and her husband had returned from a vacation when she complained of flu-like symptoms and severe limb pain.

Tests were done that found she had contracted capnocytopaga canimorsus. SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Hereditary cancer syndromes

Posted Jul 31 2019 03:51PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 04:00PM CDT

SPONSORED ADVERTISING BY NORTHSHORE UNIVERSITY HEALTHSYSTEM: Most cancer is sporadic, however at least 5-to-10 percent of cancers are attributed to an inherited mutation that significantly increase a person's risk of developing cancer. Dr. Allison DePersia talks about how genetic testing can help identify inherited mutations predisposing to cancer and treatment options. id="p_56_INSTANCE_3703"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404023_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3703_MOD-AD-WFLD_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wfld/health', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421740400'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7361_" > <span 