Conversations in Health: Shoulder arthritis

CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Dr. Diego Villacis, sports medicine surgeon at the NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute, joins the set to talk about the symptoms and treatments of shoulder arthritis.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO (FOX 32 NEWS) - Dr. Diego Villacis, sports medicine surgeon at the NorthShore Orthopaedic Institute, joins the set to talk about the symptoms and treatments of shoulder arthritis.